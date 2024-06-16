Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Comedian Marlon Wayans shows he’s the ultimate LGBTIQA+ ally

News

Comedian Marlon Wayans showed his support for Pride month posting an image from a photoshoot that saw him draped in the Pride flag.

Wayans has previously spoken about his support for transgender son Kai and giving advice to other parents who struggle with their children’s sexuality and gender identity.

- Advertisement -

Wayans told People magazine recently and said at first, he struggled when he learned that his child was transgender, but he quickly changed his views.

“It took me all of a week, and in that week, I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.” Wayan said.

When he posted his image to his Instagram though a lot of his fans were not pleased, and he reportedly lost over 10,000 followers and was hit by a barrage of negative comments.

The comedian who has starred in films like Scary Movie, White Chicks, Norbit, and Little Man was undeterred. He had heaps of additional shots from the photo shoot to post online.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero fucks what people think. If I lost you… GOOD!” Wayans added with an additional image.

“Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.

“HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period” Wayans wrote.

Latest

News

Robert Irwin threatens legal action over One Nation parody video

0
Pauline Hanson has hit back telling Irwin to "Lighten Up".
News

Simon Le Bon, Tracey Emin and Imelda Staunton in UK King’s Birthday honours

0
Celebrities and everyday Britons have been honoured.
Culture

Review | It’s A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame

0
It's A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame is a fantastically funny, heartfelt and captivating hour of cabaret.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Robert Irwin threatens legal action over One Nation parody video

0
Pauline Hanson has hit back telling Irwin to "Lighten Up".
News

Simon Le Bon, Tracey Emin and Imelda Staunton in UK King’s Birthday honours

0
Celebrities and everyday Britons have been honoured.
Culture

Review | It’s A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame

0
It's A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame is a fantastically funny, heartfelt and captivating hour of cabaret.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Culture

Alison Moyet announces new compilation and world tour

0
'The Key' will feature new versions of Moyet's songs.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Robert Irwin threatens legal action over One Nation parody video

Graeme Watson -
Pauline Hanson has hit back telling Irwin to "Lighten Up".
Read more

Simon Le Bon, Tracey Emin and Imelda Staunton in UK King’s Birthday honours

Graeme Watson -
Celebrities and everyday Britons have been honoured.
Read more

Review | It’s A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame

Leigh Andrew Hill -
It's A Sin: Songs of Love and Shame is a fantastically funny, heartfelt and captivating hour of cabaret.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture