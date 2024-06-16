Comedian Marlon Wayans shows he’s the ultimate LGBTIQA+ ally

Comedian Marlon Wayans showed his support for Pride month posting an image from a photoshoot that saw him draped in the Pride flag.

Wayans has previously spoken about his support for transgender son Kai and giving advice to other parents who struggle with their children’s sexuality and gender identity.

- Advertisement -

Wayans told People magazine recently and said at first, he struggled when he learned that his child was transgender, but he quickly changed his views.

“It took me all of a week, and in that week, I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.” Wayan said.

When he posted his image to his Instagram though a lot of his fans were not pleased, and he reportedly lost over 10,000 followers and was hit by a barrage of negative comments.

The comedian who has starred in films like Scary Movie, White Chicks, Norbit, and Little Man was undeterred. He had heaps of additional shots from the photo shoot to post online.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero fucks what people think. If I lost you… GOOD!” Wayans added with an additional image.

“Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.

“HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period” Wayans wrote.