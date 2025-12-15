Community celebration to mark the passing of the ART and Surrogacy Reforms

Western Australia is marking a truly historic moment and the community is invited to come together to celebrate.

On Wednesday 17 December, community members, advocates and allies will gather to celebrate the passing of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Reforms and to thank the many people who helped make this reform a reality.

- Advertisement -

This legislation represents the most significant change impacting the LGBTQIA+ community since marriage equality in 2017. It removes long standing barriers that prevented many people from starting or growing a family and addresses decades of discrimination, uncertainty and legal insecurity.

For too long, LGBTQIA plus people and others were forced interstate or overseas to create their families, often returning home without legal certainty for their children. These reforms create fairer access, stronger safeguards and clearer legal protections, while placing the rights and wellbeing of children at the centre of the law.

The changes recognise the diversity of families in Western Australia and affirm that all families deserve dignity, safety and equal recognition. They also show what can be achieved when lived experience, community advocacy and political leadership work together with courage and compassion.

The evening will feature guest speakers from community groups and individuals who championed these reforms, sharing reflections on why this moment matters and what it means for current and future families across the state.

If these reforms matter to you, or if you want to be part of a night that celebrates progress, inclusion and the strength of community then this is an event not to miss.

The celebration will be at Connections Nightclub on Wednesday 17th December 2025 from 6pm to 8pm. Get all the details on Facebook.