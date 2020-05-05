Connection & Wellbeing Australia focus on regional WA this IDAHoBIT

Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) are marking International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHoBIT) in 2020 with a free online webinar.

CAWA is inviting the LGBTIQ+ community, loved ones, allies and mental health and suicide prevention providers to join in the free, online conversation on Sunday 17th May.

The mental health and suicide prevention organisation has invited a panel of speakers from across regional WA for a discussion on how to better support LGBTIQ+ folks living in regional WA.

The conversation will focus on how metropolitan organisations can connect with regional groups, fostering collaboration and existing gaps in service provision and needs of these LGBTIQ+ communities.

Local LGBTIQ+ organisations are also invited to get in touch with CAWA to have their details included in the list of resources distributed to attendees.

Funded by the Metropolitan Suicide Prevention Coordinators, 2020 will mark CAWA’s third IDAHoBIT event bringing together WA’s LGBTIQ+ communities.

Connection and Wellbeing Australia’s IDAHoBIT 2020 event will be held on WebinarJam on Sunday 17th May. Head here to register your interest.

If you’re a local community group who would like to be included in the event, you can contact CAWA at [email protected]

