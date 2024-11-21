Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Conservative group says Trump win renews hope of turning back same-sex marriage

News

Brian Brown, the President of the International Organisation for the Family says the recent electoral win of US President Donald Trump has renewed hopes that the nation’s laws allowing same sex marriage can be overturned.

The conservative leader was appearing on Lyle Shelton’s program on the online streamer ADH TV when he made the claim.

- Advertisement -

Shelton is the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby and headed the unsuccessful No campaign against marriage equality in 2017. He is standing as a political candidate for the Family First party at the next federal election.

“We do need to right the wrong of Obergefell.” Brown said referencing the Supreme Court decision that lead to marriage equality being achieved in the USA.

“There is a lot of hope on this.” he said.

“There’s still pushback on this. We do need a lawsuit to take this back to the court. We have to be very smart about what that law suit is, but we are intent on doing just that.

Brian Brown, President of World Congress of Families (WCF). Taken on the 27th of May, 2017. World Congress of Families XI. Budapest Congress Center. Hungary.

Formed in 2016 the International Organisation for the Family is an umbrella organisation that includes the long running World Congress of Families who campaigned around the globe against LGBTIQA+ rights, same-sex marriage, abortion rights and divorce.

The World Congress of families has been defined as a hate group by the US based Southern Poverty Law Centre.

Image: Brian Brown photographed by Elekes Andor, published via a Creative Commons license CC BY-SA 4.0

Latest

News

USA: Speaker of the House orders people to use the bathroom matching “biological sex”

0
His ruling comes ahead of the arrival of Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress.
Culture

Troye Sivan and G-Flip get a huge response at Spilt Milk House Party

0
The two-night concert in Kings Park was an incredibly LGBTIQA+ affirming show.
History

On This Gay Day | Raconteur, actor and writer, Quentin Crisp died

0
Sting wrote a song about him, a film about his life made John Hurt a star, and he had a memorable turn opposite Tilda Swinton in Orlando.
News

Facebook mysteriously removes LGBTIQA+ content for breaching ‘community standards’

0
Organisations across Australia are being told their LGBTIQA+ content is a risk to cybersecurity.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

USA: Speaker of the House orders people to use the bathroom matching “biological sex”

0
His ruling comes ahead of the arrival of Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress.
Culture

Troye Sivan and G-Flip get a huge response at Spilt Milk House Party

0
The two-night concert in Kings Park was an incredibly LGBTIQA+ affirming show.
History

On This Gay Day | Raconteur, actor and writer, Quentin Crisp died

0
Sting wrote a song about him, a film about his life made John Hurt a star, and he had a memorable turn opposite Tilda Swinton in Orlando.
News

Facebook mysteriously removes LGBTIQA+ content for breaching ‘community standards’

0
Organisations across Australia are being told their LGBTIQA+ content is a risk to cybersecurity.
Community

November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance

0
Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, marking an important opportunity to honour the lives of trans and gender diverse people.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

USA: Speaker of the House orders people to use the bathroom matching “biological sex”

OUTinPerth -
His ruling comes ahead of the arrival of Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress.
Read more

Troye Sivan and G-Flip get a huge response at Spilt Milk House Party

Graeme Watson -
The two-night concert in Kings Park was an incredibly LGBTIQA+ affirming show.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Raconteur, actor and writer, Quentin Crisp died

OUTinPerth -
Sting wrote a song about him, a film about his life made John Hurt a star, and he had a memorable turn opposite Tilda Swinton in Orlando.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture