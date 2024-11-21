Conservative group says Trump win renews hope of turning back same-sex marriage

Brian Brown, the President of the International Organisation for the Family says the recent electoral win of US President Donald Trump has renewed hopes that the nation’s laws allowing same sex marriage can be overturned.

The conservative leader was appearing on Lyle Shelton’s program on the online streamer ADH TV when he made the claim.

Shelton is the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby and headed the unsuccessful No campaign against marriage equality in 2017. He is standing as a political candidate for the Family First party at the next federal election.

“We do need to right the wrong of Obergefell.” Brown said referencing the Supreme Court decision that lead to marriage equality being achieved in the USA.

“There is a lot of hope on this.” he said.

“There’s still pushback on this. We do need a lawsuit to take this back to the court. We have to be very smart about what that law suit is, but we are intent on doing just that.

Formed in 2016 the International Organisation for the Family is an umbrella organisation that includes the long running World Congress of Families who campaigned around the globe against LGBTIQA+ rights, same-sex marriage, abortion rights and divorce.

The World Congress of families has been defined as a hate group by the US based Southern Poverty Law Centre.

Image: Brian Brown photographed by Elekes Andor, published via a Creative Commons license CC BY-SA 4.0