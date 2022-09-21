Contribute to the Access Plan for PrideFEST

Perth’s annual PrideFEST begins in November and Living Proud WA are inviting people to contribute to the festivals access plan.

In recent years ensuring that the festival has equitable access for everybody has been a big focus for Pride WA and this year they continue to explore new ways to improve the services and facilities.

LGBTIQ+ people with disability are invited to attend a face-to-face consultation and provide feedback on the PrideFEST Access Plan. Snacks and refreshments will be served, and each attendee will receive a $30 gift card for their participation.

The consultation is taking place at Lotteries House in West Perth on Sunday 2nd October from 11.00am – 1.00pm.

Places are limited, so it’s important to book your spot.

OIP Staff