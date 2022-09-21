Contribute to the Access Plan for PrideFEST

Perth’s annual PrideFEST begins in November and Living Proud WA are inviting people to contribute to the festivals access plan.
In recent years ensuring that the festival has equitable access for everybody has been a big focus for Pride WA and this year they continue to explore new ways to improve the services and facilities.
If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:
QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.
DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.
Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au
Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au