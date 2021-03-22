Cottesloe MP David Honey set to be the new Liberal leader

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Cottesloe MP David Honey is set to be installed as the new leader of the WA Liberals after Libby Mettam declared she did not want the job.

Honey is expected to be formerly selected as the new leader by his colleagues on Tuesday morning. Former leader Zak Kirkup lost his seat at the wipeout state election, and announced his retirement from politics.

The Cottesloe is one of just two Liberal MPs remaining in the lower house. Mettam, the member for Vasse, willretain her position as Deputy Leader. It is expected that the Liberals will work alongside the new formal opposition party The Nationals, but the two will not form a coalition.

“This is the biggest electoral defeat we’ve ever suffered as a party and I believe that on a national scale it would be the largest defeat of a party,” Honey told The West Australian.

“It’s clearly not the circumstances you want to come in as leader, but that being the case doesn’t change the job.

“The Nationals are going to be formal Opposition, but we will work really closely with them to hold the Government to account. That’s never been more important given the Government has the majority in both Houses.”

Following Premier Mark McGowan’s crushing win in the election it is anticipated that the opposition will be reduced to nine Liberal members, and seven Nationals. The Nationals will be considered the formal opposition party though because they have more members in the Legislative Assembly.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.