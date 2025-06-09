Couch Potato | ‘Olympo’ drops its first full trailer

Lovers of Elite, get ready a sex new Spanish teen drama is on it’s way.

The highly anticipated series Olympo stars Clara Galle (Raising Voices), Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte (Society of the Snow), Nuno Gallego (Elite), and María Romanillos (Paradise), and will arrive on Netflix on June 20th.

It will delve into the sporting, emotional, and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes who will have to test how far they are willing to go to achieve their goals.

At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia (Clara Galle), the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.



But when Núria (María Romanillos), her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?



A new trailer for the series has just arrived.

‘F*ck Berlin’ arrives on SBS

This new stylish documentary series on SBS explores people sharing details of their sex lives in sex positive Berlin.

We meet different women who speak about their wide and varied relationships, their love of Berlin’s sex clubs, kink scenes, polyamorous relationships and the importance of safe spaces.

The first episode introduces us to Martina who is completely new to the sex-positive scene. In the clubs of the city, she is hoping to find out what she really wants, besides sex in bed with one other person. Maria has a religious background and has recently explored how to reconcile her sexual desires with her faith.

We’re also introduced to Lisa and Chris who live in an open marriage and openly discuss their anxieties and desires. Later in the series we follow them as they explore what it’s like when each of them go on their own dates.



The final episode focuses on Elizabeth, a trans woman who shares how Berlin has allowed her to feel free for the first time, and the city’s BDSM scene is allowing her do discover new parts of herself.

The four part series begins on Friday, 13 June at 9.20pm on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.

Catch Mr Loverman on Foxtel

The British series Mr Loverman has finally arrived on Foxtel. It’s the screen adaptation of the Bernadine Evaristo novel of the same name.

The series star Lennie James best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Line of Duty. He plays 74-year-old Antiguan-born Hackney resident Barrington Walker, who has kept a secret from his family for over five decades.

His marriage to wife Carmel is at an all-time low, and she suspects he’s cheating on her with other women. The reality is he’s been having an affair with his best friend Morris for over 50 years.



Sharon D. Clarke, who has appeared in Doctor Who and Lost Boys and Fairies plays Carmel in the series. The role of Morris De La Roux is played by Ariyon Bakare, who previously appeared in the series His Dark Materials.

‘Queer as Folk’ US cast to reunite as the show celebrates its 25th anniversary

The cast of the US version of Queer as Folk will be reunited for a special event this week as the show celebrates it’s 25th anniversary.

Michelle Clunie (Melanie), Robert Gant (Ben), Thea Gill (Lindsay), Scott Lowell (Ted), Peter Paige (Emmett), and Sharon Gless (Debbie) will be joining show runners Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman at an event in Hollywood.

Based on Russell T Davies original UK show, the American series ran from 2000 until 2005. A 2002 reimagining of the series failed to grip viewers and was cancelled after just one season.