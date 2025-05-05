Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

This week’s episode of Dateline sees reporter Rhiona-Jade Armont take us inside the world’s longest running gay rodeo, where America’s queer cowboys and queens are saddling up for a rough ride under Trump.

In the midst of an alarming rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric fuelled by the Trump administration, this compelling episode explores the Arizona Gay Rodeo – a defiant celebration where staying on a bull becomes a powerful metaphor for LGBTQ+ Americans fighting to maintain their rights.

Armont investigates why America still needs safe queer spaces like this rodeo and whether they can survive a second Trump presidency.

Her journey reveals how this uniquely American tradition welcomes people of all sexualities and gender identities, transforming a traditionally masculine sport into one of the most inclusive events in the country – even as one in five hate crimes in the U.S. are motivated by sexual orientation and a queer youth under 24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds.

Take a trip to Corona Ranch where people are boot-scooting at a hoedown, making sure they’ve got the best cowboy hat, and sharing their love of rodeo without judgement.

Cath the episode 9.30pm on Tuesday, 6th May on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Overcompensating is a new comedy coming to Prime Video on 15th may.

The series is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. The show promises to be deeply funny and personal, while exploring the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.

The show is created by Benito Skinner who stars as Benny, while Wally Baram plays Carmen. Marry Beth Barone and Adam DiMarco plays the older sister and her boyfriend.

The series has just revealed Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, James Van Der Beek, and Didi Conn will all appear as guest stars, as well as previously announced appearances from Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan and Charli XCX.

Netflix shares first trailer for Olympo

If you loved Elite, you might want to check new Spanish series Olympo that’s coming soon to Netflix.

The highly anticipated youth series stars Clara Galle (Raising Voices), Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte (Society of the Snow), Nuno Gallego (Elite), and María Romanillos (Paradise), and will arrive on the platform on June 20th.

Olympo is created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, produced by Zeta Studios, and directed by Marçal Forès, Daniel Barone, Ibai Abad, and Ana Vázquez. It will delve into the sporting, emotional, and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes who will have to test how far they are willing to go to achieve their goals.

At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia (Clara Galle), the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes. But when Núria (María Romanillos), her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?

The tailer and photos suggest lots of steamy action may be involved.

Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ series to end after 5 seasons

Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer is coming to an end after five seasons.

In the show Latifah plays Robyn McCall, an ex-CIA operative who helps out people in need of help. It’s a remake of the 1980’s series of the same name that starred Edward Woodward. It was also revised separately as a movie franchise with Denzel Washington.

“The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.” Queen Latifah posted to Instagram after news of the show’s demise announced.