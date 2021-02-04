Could ‘It’s a Sin’ star Olly Alexander be in line for ‘Doctor Who’?

Rumours are swirling that Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is ready to pass on the sonic screwdriver and bring a close to her tenure as the police box dwelling Time Lord. Which always leads to the inevitable speculation of who will take over the iconic role.

John Barrowman, who plays omni-sexual Captain Jack Harkness on the show things It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander would be perfect for the role.

“Olly would be amazing, he’s quirky, he’s fun, he’s a lovely actor and I think he would make a wonderful Doctor.” Barrowman said in a recent interview with British TV host Lorraine Kelly.

Barrowman’s not the only one showing support for Alexander taking on the role. TV writer Russell T Davies who wrote It’s a Sin has also given his seal of approval.

“Olly would make a marvellous ‘Doctor Who’.” Davies told SFX Magazine. The writer was behind the relaunch of the series back in 2005, and wrote it’s storylines for the next few years, so he knows what it takes to fill the iconic role.

The sci-fi show first premiered in 1963 and was a staple of British television until the late 1980s. In 1996 a one-off TV movie was made, a co-production with an American television company, but the show didn’t make a full comeback until nine years later.

The central character – The Doctor – is an alien time traveler who is thousands of years old, they also has the ability to regenerate, taking on an entirely new form when their body is damaged. So far thirteen different actors have starred in the show. In 2018 Jodie Whittaker succeed Peter Capaldi in the role, the first time the Doctor has been portrayed by a woman.

James Norton, Kris Marshall, Michael Sheen, Ben Wishaw, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Ellis, and Gillian Anderson have also been touted as possible contenders for the part.

OIP Staff

