Court finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty of faking attack on himself

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of staging a fake attack on himself in Chicago in January 2019.

Smollett’s two alleged attackers revealed in court they had been recruited by Smollett, and told to assault him, shout homophobic and racist slurs and place a noose around his neck.

Smollett was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct by the jury, with each count representing an incidence when Smollett lied to Chicago police.

“This morning I come to you not only as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department but also as a black man who spent his entire life living in the city of Chicago,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said of the case.

“I know the racial divide that exists here. I know how hard it’s been for our city and our nation to come together, and I also know the disparities, and I know the history.”

“I’m left hanging my head and asking why. Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations,” Johnson continued.

“How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile?

“How can an individual who’s been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims?”

Smollett is said to have denied the attack was faked during his time in court, with his lawyer arguing the case lacked merit.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, and may see Smollett head to prison for up to three years.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.