Courtney Barnett and friends release tape for reproductive rights

Australian musician Courtney Barnett has teamed up with a bunch of musical friends to release a new limited edition cassette in support of reproductive rights.

Here and There: A Compilation for Reproductive Rights features rare tracks from sleater-Kinney, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster, Carline Rose and many others.

Released on 19th August the cassette’s proceeds will go to National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

The US based National Network Of Abortion funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centring people who have abortions and organising at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

While the Advocates for Youth organisation works alongside thousands of young people in the U.S.A and around the globe as they fight for sexual health, rights, and justice.

Courtney Barnett’s Here and There festival is officially underway in the US, with the first shows featuring Quinn Christopherson and Lucy Dacus.

Joining Barnett at various points on the line-up will be Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, They Hate Change, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg.

To celebrate the incredible coming together of these artists, Barnett is releasing a very rare and limited edition run of 1200 cassette tapes.

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos:

SIDE 1

1 – Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)

2 – Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)

3 – The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)

4 – Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

SIDE 2