Craig Silvey to deliver to 2021 Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture

Author Craig Silvey will deliver the 2021 Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture. Silvey’s most recent book Honeybee, which is picking up awards and critical praise, focusses on a transgender character.

Silvey will speak about his novel Honeybee and the real life event that inspired it in a lecture that also examines the ethics of representation, the importance of visibility and diversity in our cultural landscape, and the potential of stories to encourage meaningful change.

Silvey will be joined by Alyce Schotte from Transfolk of WA, who worked with him on his research for Honeybee, to introduce Silvey and participate in question time following the lecture.

Named after Isabelle Lake, a young transgender activist who passed away in 2012 after a battle with leukemia, the lecture aims to raise public awareness on issues relating to the trans and gender diverse community. Past speakers have included intersex activist Tony Briffa and Equality Australia’s Aram Hosie.

The 2021 Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture hosted by the Equal Opportunity Commission and the University of Western Australia on 20 May in the Tattersall Lecture Theatre, UWA. To attend this free event please register with Trybooking.

Refreshments will be served at 5.30pm and the lecture will begin at 6pm.

OIP Staff

