Cut! The ‘Heartstopper’ crew have shared their Season 2 bloopers

We love the cast of Heartstopper, and if there gag reel is anything to go by, it looks like they had a mountain of fun shooting the show’s second season.

Netflix have just shared the blooper reel from the recent series, and it’s filled with lighthearted moments as lines are fluffed, props are dropped, and entrances are bumbled.

See all your favourite actors from the show doing their best to keep a straight face as things go astray.

Watch the video.

