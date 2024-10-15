Search
Cyndi Lauper announces Farewell Australian tour

Culture

Music legend Cyndi Lauper has announced that her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour will head to Australia in April 2025.

The singer’s final series of shows will begin in Melbourne on 2nd April before heading to Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and finally Perth.

The Perth show will take place at RAC Arena on Saturday 12th April.

The world tour begins in Montreal this weekend before heading to the US and the UK. The shows follow Lauper’s recent captivating performances in front of massive crowds at both Glastonbury and Rock in Rio.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale runs from
12pm (local time) Friday 18th October to 12pm Tuesday 22nd October
Go to www.telstra.com.au/tickets
 
General public tickets go on sale at
2pm (local time) on Wednesday 23rd October from www.ticketek.com.au

Promoter Paul Dainty said he was proud to be bringing Lauper back to Australia for her final shows.

“It’s a true honour to promote Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour. She’s an iconic artist who has left an indelible mark on the music world, and to be part of this momentous tour is incredibly special.” Dainty said.

Lauper bust on to the music scene in the early 1980’s with her anthemic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun single. Her debut album She’s So Unusual brought further hits with She Bop, Money Changes Everything, All Through the Night and Time After Time, which has become a modern standard.

She scored another smash with The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough which was lifted from the soundtrack to the 1985 Steven Spielberg film The Goonies. Lauper also appeared on the historic USA for Africa recording We Are The World.

In 1986 she returned with her second album, and it’s lead single True Colors which has become her signature tunes and a rally cry for equality and acceptance.

Over her career Lauper has continued to release music across a range of genres including albums focusing on country, blues and jazz numbers. She’s also written the music for the Broadway smash musical Kinky Boots.

Throughout her career Lauper has been a prominent campaigner for LGBTIQA+ rights and raised significant amounts of money for worthy causes.

Check out this transformational remix of True Colors by Junior Vasquez.

