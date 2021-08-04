DaBaby issues a new apology as he’s dropped from festivals

Rapper DaBaby has issued a fresh apology for comments he made about people living with HIV.

The rapper faced a backlash online after he made comments about AIDS during his performance at a music festival in Miami, and shortly afterwards released a violent music video.

At his show the musician invited people to turn on the mobile phone lights during a song, except for people living with HIV. DaBaby falsely described the disease as being “deadly” suggesting people with HIV only had weekly to live.

He later defended his comments saying that members of the LGBTIQ community could not be offended because he’d seen ‘a gay man in a crop top’ dancing at the show. He later went on to say none of his LGBTIQ+ fans would be HIV positive. His new music video saw the performer being annoyed by two men, he then holds up a sign saying ‘AIDS’ before he shoots both men with two pistols.

Now the musician has had a second stab at an apology.

“Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” the musician posted to his Instagram account.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby”

His comments sparked a wave of criticism from celebrity and HIV advocacy organisations. Dua Lipa, Madonna and Elton John all spoke out against the statements labelling them as ignorant and misinformed.

DaBaby will also have some free time on his hands as music festivals he was scheduled to perform at booted him off their line-ups.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas all gave the rapper his marching orders.

OIP Staff

