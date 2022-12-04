‘Daddy’s Kissing Santa Claus’: Havanna Winter mixes up Christmas classic

16-year-old viral sensation Havanna Winter is lighting up this holiday season with her festive new single, Daddy’s Kissing Santa Claus.

Produced by Nevin Sastry and co-written by Winter, Sastry, Carlos Guevara, the track is accompanied by an outrageous 80s-inspired Christmas video.

The video co-stars Havanna and friends including Guevara, Marsha Molinari, Vince Rossi, Jordan Xidas, Jonnie Reinhart, Justin Love, Terrell Jones, Niels van den Heuvel, and Jonah Almanzar.

“Daddy’s Kissing Santa Claus is such a fun song,” says Havanna Winter. “It’s chaotic and catchy, and it gets stuck in your head. I feel like it’s very relatable because most of us have experienced some Christmas gatherings that didn’t go as planned.”

“I think that with all the serious things that have been going on in the world lately, people need a break from it, especially over the holidays, and to just be able to relax and have a laugh with some funny and happy vibes.”

Daddy’s Kissing Santa Claus is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.