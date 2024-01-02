Dan Levy’s ‘Good Grief’ arrives on Netflix this week

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Feature film Good Grief arrives on Netflix this week. The film is written and directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, and it’s his directorial debut.

Levy also stars in the film playing Marc Dreyfus, a child’s book illustrator who is struggling with both the death of his mother and his marriage. When his husband Oliver, played by Luke Evans, dies suddenly he relies on his friends to process his grief.

Levy has described the film as a “dramedy”, a mix between a drama and a comedy.

Appearing alongside Levy in the film is actors Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel, who plays protective friends Sophie and Thomas.

Negga is best known for her role in the television series Preacher where she played Tulip O’Hare. While Patel found international fame when he starred in the 2019 film Yesterday.

Also in the cast are British actors Celia Imrie, David Bradley and Emma Corrin.

Good Grief premieres Friday, 5th January on Netflix.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.