Dance music legend Hazell Dean announces new song ‘100% Pure Love’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Dance music legend Hazell Dean has a new song on the way and from the short snippet we’ve heard it sounds like an absolute banger.

The new track is titled 100% Pure Love and it’s a brand-new song written by Dean and collaborator Clive Scott and produced by the singer and producer Pete Ware.

The singer has also dedicated the new track to all her trans friends and the trans community. The single comes with a bunch of remixes and an instrumental version too and it can be pre-ordered now.

Hazell Dean first found success in the mid-80s with her song Seachin’ and a string of hits followed including Always Doesn’t Mean Forever, Who’s Leaving Who and Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go). Many of her early hits were created by production team Stock, Aitken and Waterman who would go on to produce hits for Bananarama, Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley.

Through the years Hazell Dean has continued to release her brand of Hi-NRG dance music and developed a dedicated following, and she’s always had lots of gay fans. In the UK she has regularly performed at Pride events across the county, but in 2021 she announced a retirement from live performances.

She still making great tunes though, and 100% Pure Love will be embraced by her loyal fan base.

OUTinPerth chatted to Hazell Dean all the way back in 2012.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.