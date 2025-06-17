Danjoo Koorliny’s Djilba Social Impact Summit comes to UWA this August

The Danjoo Koorliny project’s social impact festival, the Djilba Summit, will be held across two days at the University of Western Australia this August.

The Summit aims to unite Aboriginal leaders, global investors and industry innovators to bring about lasting change through traditional knowledge and modern innovation.

The event is designed to provide a space for discussion towards tangible, measurable outcomes that meet the needs of Aboriginal communities. This includes barriers to economic inclusion, cultural sustainability, and technological access.

The Summit combines global case studies, hands-on innovation labs, and solution-oriented breakouts, promising attendees will leave inspired and empowered to act.

International First Nations speakers include Pirita Näkkäläjärvi, President of the Sami Parliament in Finland; Selwyn Hayes, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Tahi Limited and Māori Sector Leader for EY; and Kirikowhai Mikaere, a leading Māori data and information specialist.

The Djilba Summit will be at UWA on 5 and 6 August. For tickets and more information, head to danjookoorliny.com.au