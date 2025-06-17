Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Danjoo Koorliny’s Djilba Social Impact Summit comes to UWA this August

Local

The Danjoo Koorliny project’s social impact festival, the Djilba Summit, will be held across two days at the University of Western Australia this August.

The Summit aims to unite Aboriginal leaders, global investors and industry innovators to bring about lasting change through traditional knowledge and modern innovation.

- Advertisement -

The event is designed to provide a space for discussion towards tangible, measurable outcomes that meet the needs of Aboriginal communities. This includes barriers to economic inclusion, cultural sustainability, and technological access.

The Summit combines global case studies, hands-on innovation labs, and solution-oriented breakouts, promising attendees will leave inspired and empowered to act.

International First Nations speakers include Pirita Näkkäläjärvi, President of the Sami Parliament in Finland; Selwyn Hayes, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Tahi Limited and Māori Sector Leader for EY; and Kirikowhai Mikaere, a leading Māori data and information specialist.

The Djilba Summit will be at UWA on 5 and 6 August. For tickets and more information, head to danjookoorliny.com.au

Latest

Culture

British TV icon Kim Woodburn dead at 83

0
UK television personality Kim Woodburn has reportedly died after a short illness.
Local

State government commits more than $1 million to establish LGBTIQA+ community grants program

0
The new funding comes on top of a renewed commitment to key community organisations.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

0
Parker was an African American poet and activist.
Culture

Author Holden Sheppard heads to Subiaco Library to chat about his latest book

0
'King of Dirt' is the third novel from the writer of the popular 'Invisible Boys'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

British TV icon Kim Woodburn dead at 83

0
UK television personality Kim Woodburn has reportedly died after a short illness.
Local

State government commits more than $1 million to establish LGBTIQA+ community grants program

0
The new funding comes on top of a renewed commitment to key community organisations.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

0
Parker was an African American poet and activist.
Culture

Author Holden Sheppard heads to Subiaco Library to chat about his latest book

0
'King of Dirt' is the third novel from the writer of the popular 'Invisible Boys'.
News

Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich face off over vilification concerns

0
The politicians returned to court to determine if Latham had vilified and sexually harassed Greenwich.

British TV icon Kim Woodburn dead at 83

OUTinPerth -
UK television personality Kim Woodburn has reportedly died after a short illness.
Read more

State government commits more than $1 million to establish LGBTIQA+ community grants program

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The new funding comes on top of a renewed commitment to key community organisations.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

Graeme Watson -
Parker was an African American poet and activist.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture