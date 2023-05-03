Darren Hayes shares video for ‘Feels Like It’s Over’

Darren Hayes has shared a video for his track Feels Like It’s Over and it’s an emotional journey.

The clip sees Hayes and a love interest embarking on a romance, but later when the relationship appears to have ended, he recalls happier times. The film clip features actor Casey James.

The track is the fifth single to be listed from his amazing album Homosexual that came out late last year. The record was Hayes first music in over a decade and a proud declaration of his sexuality.

So far, the album has produced the singles Let’s Try Being in Love, Do You Remember, Poison Blood and All You Pretty Things.

Hayes just wrapped his Do You Remember World Tour. His journey started at the RAC Arena in Perth in February, and after playing five shows in Australia he headed to Europe and the USA. After 26 shows the tour came to an end in Somerville, Massachusetts on 24th April.

OIP Staff

