Dateline looks into the world of surrogacy

Tonight’s episode of Dateline on SBS looks into Cambodia’s crackdown on surrogacy and the experiences of Australian families.

Perth couple Anthony and Jospeh feature in the episode alongside their three children. They explain that they chose surrogacy because adopting children had too long a wait list.

In the episode it’s highlighted that laws in Australia differ from state to state. Across the country commercial surrogacy is illegal, but when it comes to altruistic surrogacy it’s a hodgepodge of legislation.

“Altruistic surrogacy is legal in Western Australia for straight couples, straight women, lesbian couples, but not gay men.” Anthony explains. “So we’re the only ones who can’t go through that process.”

Joseph and Anthony with their family. (SBS)

The Labor government’s attempt to change the legislation during their first term fell flat. They’ve promised to revisit it if they get a third term at the 2025 state election.

The couple headed to Thailand in 2014 to engage a surrogate to carry an embryo created via an egg donated by Jospeh’s sister, while Anthony was the sperm donor.

Before their daughter was born Thailand changed their laws outlawing the practice, but children who were still in utero at the time of the legislative change were allowed to be taken by their parents under an amnesty.

When the couple wanted to expand their family and give their daughter some siblings they headed to Cambodia. In 2016 before their twins were born Cambodia cracked down on surrogacy, arresting some pregnant women and putting them in prison.

Hun Daneth and her son.

The report also shares the journey of Cambodian woman Hun Daneth, who was carry a child for a Chinese man Xu Wenjun. Prior to her giving birth she was arrested and put in prison, the court only agreed to let her out of prison if she agreed to raise the child she’d carried.

Xu Wenjun was later arrested and imprisoned for 15 years, charged with human trafficking when he was accused of attempting to take the child to China.

For Anthony and Joseph they faced a tough decision on how they should handle their plans to expand their family.

The story from reporter and producer Rhiona-Jade Armont presents a nuanced and rounded take on the issue and is essential viewing for those wanting to start a family though surrogacy.

Dateline airs on SBS on Tuesday 30th July at 9:30pm and will be available on SBS OnDemand.