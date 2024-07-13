Dead Inside! Bianca Del Rio announces new world tour

Insult comic extraordinaire and RuPaul’s Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio is bringing her all-new comedy tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Dead Inside is Bianca’s sixth world comedy tour, promising to cover politics, pop culture, political correctness and cancel culture through the eyes of someone who describes herself as “dead inside” – and her passion to find humour in every day life.

“I’m coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I’m still DEAD INSIDE!” Bianca said of the tour announcement.

“If you enjoy irreverent humour, like sparkly costumes and are NOT easily offended… this is the show for you!”

Bianca had already made a name for herself as a razor-sharp stand up comedian and costume designer before her winning run on RuPaul’s Drag Race season six.

Since her crowning, she’s been touring around the world, with her most recent shows It’s Jester Joke and Unsanitized taking her to 99 cities across 27 countries and making history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, selling out both venues!

Tickets for Dead Inside go on sale from Friday 19 July.

Bianca Del Rio will be at the Astor Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2025. For dates, tickets and more information, head to biancadownunder.com

Image: Shaun Vadella Smaller