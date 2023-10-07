Dean Misdale and H. Sailor team up for show at The Ellington

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Fresh of the chart-topping success of new single Celebration, Dean Misdale has booked a date at The Ellington this December for a collaboration with much-loved DJ H. Sailor.

The event will be an opportunity to dive into a late-night rendezvous of music, glamour, and indulgent cocktails. Attendees are invited to come party into the night with the sensational live vocals of Dean Misdale accompanied by nautical beau, H. Sailor on the decks.

The show will be filled with smooth house classics, disco anthems and party vibes – Late Night Diva promises to have you dancing into the early hours of your weekend.

Featuring the sounds of Crystal Waters, Daft Punk, Dead Or Alive, Elton John, Eurythmics, Jamiroquai , Lizzo, Modjo, Stardust and more the show is filled with tunes everyone knows, and there’s sure to be at least one Kool and the Gang song in the set.

Door will open at 10:30pm for an 11:00pm show on 9th December. Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.