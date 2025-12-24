Dean Misdale brings ‘Dragged Through The Desert’ to Fringe World

Local drag talent Dean Misdale has become a highlight of each year’s Fringe World, and their act travels the world throughout the year.

This time round Misdale is presenting Dragged Through The Desert – A Priscilla Celebration and it’s sure to be a total riot.

- Advertisement -

Dean Misdale.

The show promises to bring glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of heart to Fringe World Festival 2026, playing at The Big Top at The Pleasure Garden from 21 January to 1 February at 6:10pm.

This sparkling new production is the ultimate celebration of the cult-classic The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, reimagined through the lens of one of Australia’s most dynamic and award-winning drag performers, Dean Misdale — star of Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical at Crown Theatre and a two-time Fringe World winner for Best Cabaret and Variety Show.

Blending powerhouse live vocals, hilarious storytelling, and jaw-dropping costumes, Dragged Through The Desert is part musical tribute, part confessional cabaret — and all celebration. Audiences can expect disco hits, dazzling visuals, and plenty of cheeky humour as Misdale takes them on a wild ride through the desert and deep into the glittering heart of drag culture.

“Priscilla has been such a huge part of my life — not just as a performer, but as a symbol of what drag can do,” Misdale said. “It’s about friendship, freedom, and finding your true self — and that’s something worth celebrating.”

“This show is big, bold, and unapologetically fabulous — it’s disco, divas, and desert drama all rolled into one. If you’re not covered in glitter by the end, we haven’t done our job!”

Get tickets to the show now.