Dean Misdale chats about drag, changes and challenges

Dean Misdale’s solo show Life’s a Drag returns to Fringe World this week. Each year Misdale completely changes the show adding different songs and stories from their adventurous life.

Ahead of the opening night Misdale sat down with Graeme Watson for a wide-ranging interview chatting about big changes in their life. From taking their work to the international stage, coming out as non-binary and physical transformations, the multi-talented drag performer has a lot to say.

See Dean Misdale in Life’s a Drag at the Perth Cultural Centre from 7th – 19th February. Tickets are on sale now.

Image: Ezro Alcantra

