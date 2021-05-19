Demi Lovato announces they identify as non-binary

Singer Demi Lovato has announced that they identify as non-binary and will be using they/them pronouns going forward.

Lovato made the declaration on the first edition of their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. The new podcast was released on Wednesday morning in the USA.

The singer said that they had been through a process of “healing” and “hard work” over the last year and a half which had lead to the non-binary revelation.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” said Lovato in a video clip posted to their Twitter.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” they wrote. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato has a long history of being a vocal supporter of LGBTIQ+ rights and issues. Earlier this year they shared that they identified as being pansexual.

