Department of Health issues fresh warning over mpox cases in Western Australia

The Department of Health is asking the community to remain vigilant as the number of locally acquired mpox cases continues to rise in Western Australia. 

Since October 2024, 15 cases of mpox have been reported in WA, with most acquired locally, in the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men population. 

WA Health’s Communicable Disease Control Director, Dr Paul Armstrong said the higher risk was due to a large number of anonymous sexual contacts that have not been identified through contact tracing.  

“Contact tracing is one of the most effective tools to track the spread of mpox, however, anonymous, and casual sexual encounters make this challenging.

“I encourage individuals who are engaging in anonymous sex via apps, at sex parties or at sex-on-premises venues, to take extra precautions. Use protection, retain partner contact details, and get tested if you experience symptoms – even if they are mild.”

All current mpox cases in WA are confirmed or suspected to be clade II infections – the same strain circulating in the Eastern states. 

“The rise in locally acquired cases highlights the importance of community awareness and preventative measures, especially during the busy holiday season when social interactions may increase.” 

“Mpox can present with very mild symptoms, such as a single lesion or rash. If you notice anything unusual, it’s better to be safe and get tested.”

Symptoms start within three to 21 days of exposure to the virus and may include a rash, pimples, or sores, which later develop into fluid-filled lesions, pustules, or ulcers. Some people also have fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, or enlarged lymph glands. 

People who have any symptoms of mpox should avoid close or intimate contact, including sex, with other people and see their doctor. They should ask their doctor if it could be mpox, so they can be tested.

Mpox is most commonly spread through sexual or intimate contact but can also be spread through any skin-to-skin contact, contact with contaminated items such as bedding and towels, and rarely, through breathing in droplets from coughs and sneezes. 

The mpox vaccine is free for those at higher risk including sexually active men who have sex with men and their sexual partners, as well as sex workers and their sexual partners.

Two doses at least a month apart are required for optimal protection. 

People can help prevent the spread of mpox by avoiding sex if they have any signs of sores or blisters, limiting sexual partners, and keeping contact details of new partners to help with contact tracing if needed. Condoms offer some protection, but only protect the area of skin covered.

For more information and support, including options for testing, go to Monkeypox (healthywa.wa.gov.au) or Mpox resources – communications toolkit (health.wa.gov.au). 

Contact the sexual health hotline on 9227 6178 (metro) or 1800 198 205 (country).

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

