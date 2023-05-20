Dirty Versachi and Jamaica Moana team up for ‘Don’t Go Thru My Phone’

Intergalactic drag performer Dirty Versachi has crashed down on Earth and aims to abduct new audiences with their latest experimental electronic dance-pop banger ‘Don’t Go Thru My Phone’,

Since landing, Versachi has teamed up with non-binary artist and creative director, Sydney-based Jamaica Moana.

The brand-new track is a celebration of individuality and finding self-empowerment even in unconventional ways.

Dirty Versachi says they’ve found their strongest connection towards what we humans call “drag queens”.

Don’t Go Thru My Phone is out now.

