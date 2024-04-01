Doctor Who fans get another taste of the upcoming series

Doctor Who fans have been given another snapshot of the show’s upcoming series, the first full series with Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role.

The Sex Education actor made his debut as The Doctor in last year’s 60th anniversary specials and had his full episode at Christmas which introduced new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

The new trailer gives more of an insight into the upcoming series and fans of the show will be analysing every little flash of detail included., just like they did for the last trailer.

The arrival of the trailer also came alongside the announcement that Golda Rosheuvel will be appearing in the series first episode playing a character named Jocelyn. Rosheuvel is best known for playing The Queen on the popular series Bridgerton.

The title of the eight episodes that make up the series have also been revealed. They are called Space Babies, The Devil’s Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death.

The majority of the episodes are written by show runner Russell T Davies, but Boom is penned by Stephen Moffat, while Rogue is authored by Kate Herron and Briony Redman.

Fans have so many questions from the trailer, what is that big button? Why is there a city in a bubble? Will there be musical numbers? How come this version of the Doctor changes his clothes? Are there talking space babies? What makes the Doctor cry? Why is there so much snow? Is it snow?

The new series will release two episodes on May 10th and then new episodes each week released Saturday at Midnight GMT. That means viewers in Perth will be able to see them from 7am each Saturday morning, and east coast viewers will be able to access them from 9am.

