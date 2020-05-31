Dolly Parton gets us thinking about ‘When Life is Good Again’

Dolly Parton has surprised fans with a new song that captures the mood of the world quarantined by COVID-19.

When Life is Good Again sees the singer sharing her plans to focus on connections with other people, friendships and charity when the world returns to normal. The uplifting song focuses on the positives and promises that “it’s going to be good again.”

The 74 year-old singer is as busy as ever. Earlier this year she released a dance track with Galantis, she’s had a new podcast, she’s been reading stories for children online and launched the viral the Dolly Parton Challenge on social media. The singer eecently donated $1 million dollars to Vanderbilt University for research into COVID-19.

Take a listen to the new tune.

