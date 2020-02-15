Donald Trump says he’d vote for a gay candidate to be President

US President Donald Trump has said he’d have no problem voting for a gay candidate running to be President.

President Trump made the comments in a friendly interview with close friend Geraldo Rivera. The president appeared on the former talk show host’s Roadkill with Geraldo podcast.

Trump was asked if Americans would vote for a gay man to be President.

“I think so,” he replied. “I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and you know, I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you.”

He said that homophobia “doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg.”

“There would certainly be a group, you know this better than I do, there’d be a group that probably wouldn’t, but you and I would not be in that group,” Trump said.

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg is currently one of the contenders to gain the Democratic Presidential nomination to run against President Trump in the 2020 US election.

Earlier this week conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said America was not ready to vote in a man who kissed his husband on stage. The firebrand commentator was recently awarded the US Medal of Freedom. President Trump announced the award during his State of the Union address.

On Wednesday Limbaugh imagined the deliberations Democratic voters would be going through in considering a gay candidate.

“They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look? Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr Man, Donald Trump.'” Limbaugh said.

Buttigieg did not respond to the comments directly but said at a campaign rally held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday; “I’m proud of my marriage. I’m proud of my husband.”

Buttigieg came out as gay in a newspaper piece published in 2015, two years later he announced his engagement to Chasten Glezman, a primary school teacher. They were married in 2018.

OIP Staff