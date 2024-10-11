Search
Burlesque Brunch is coming The Flaming Galah this Sunday

Community

Looking for a way to spice up your weekend? Get down to The Flaming Galah this weekend for an especially salacious Sunday session.

Walyalup’s dedicated inclusive small bar is hosting Burlesque Brunch, with a little help from their friends at Polly’s Bagels and the one and only Ruby Slippers.

Ruby has become a staple of Fringe World lineups for good reason! A multi-talented performer, Slippers is described as a “high-femme kaleidoscopic cyclone of extroversion and light perversion”.

The east coast-based star will be bringing the fun to The Flaming Galah for the very first time, while Polly’s Bagels Pop-Up will be on deck for all your brunching needs.

Entry is free, but booking is recommended so make sure you lock in your table!

Burlesque Brunch is at The Flaming Galah on Sunday 13 October. Head to theflaminggalahfreo.com.au for more info

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

