Don’t miss John Waters’ ‘Polyester’ at Luna’s Trash Classics

Luna Leederville are hosting a special immersive session of John Waters’ high-camp classic Polyester this week.

Screening as part of Luna’s Trash Classics program, Polyester tells the story of frustrated housewife Francine – played by the late, great drag legend Divine – living in suburban Baltimore.

When Francine starts fantasising about local theatre owner Todd Tomorrow (Tab Hunter), things start to take a surprising turn.

Hosted by RTRFM’s Tristan Fidler, the screening will take the film into another dimension with smell-o-vision, as director John Waters originally intended.

Providing viewers with scratch-and-sniff cards, cinemagoers can dive into the scents and smells of what’s happening on screen – at their own risk, of course.

Trash Classics have already celebrated with the Kylie Minogue feature video game adaptation Street Fighter, camp horror classic Night of the Creeps and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. You can also catch Nicholas Cage and his bees in The Wicker Man and 70s musical horror Phantom of the Paradise.

Polyester is screening at Luna Leederville on Friday April 29. For more info head to lunapalace.com.au

