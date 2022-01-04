Dr Ahmed is back with his ‘Big Fat Gay Greek Pakistani Wedding’

GP, Dermatologist and Fringe World favourite Dr Ahmed is back, celebrating his Big Fat Gay Greek Pakistani Wedding at this year’s Fringe World Festival.

Since his sell-out debut in 2016, Dr Ahmed has been celebrating his Fringe honeymoon in style with sold out shows and acclaimed performances.

A UK-raised Pakistani doctor tells the story of meeting his Greek prince, falling in love and planning a culturally-blended inter-faith queer wedding extravaganza.

A blend of stand-up, storytelling and cabaret, Dr Ahmed brings his own unique brand of comedy with a heart-warming underlying reminder: Love Wins!

Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched is at the Heath Ledger Theatre on Jan 14 – 16. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

