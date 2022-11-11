Hip-hop star Big Freedia is set for Pride Fairday on Sunday

International star Big Freedia is heading to Pride Fairday this weekend, as the popular community gathering prepares for its biggest outing ever.

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities will take over Hyde Park with a record number of stalls, food options and endless entertainment. Topping the list of performers is US music star Big Freedia!

Haling for New Orleans, the gender non-conforming, fluid, nonbinary rapper is credited with being a pioneer of the ‘bounce’ genre of hip-hop and has collaborated with everyone from Kesha to Lizzo, Icona Pop, and NKTOB, but their biggest success came in 2022 teaming up with Beyonce for Break my Soul.

Alongside a music career, fans have loved Big Freedia’s many TV appearances, which have included many reality TV shows as well as spots on dramas like the new version of Queer as Folk.



What are you most looking forward to for your Australian visit?

Seeing my Australian fans! I love Australia. They were one of the first markets outside the US to embrace me and I think the first non-US country that I toured in.

What does it mean for you to be invited to headline celebrations for international Pride festivals?

It means everything to me. I was that gay kid with few role models in the 80s, so I love to take part in these festivals that celebrate our contributions to the world and where we can be loud and proud about who we are.

How did you feel when you were first invited to collaborate with Beyonce?

There are no words, really. I was just beyond excited.

Break My Soul is now one of the biggest songs in the world – and one of our personal favorites in the OUTinPerth office – what does it mean for you to be on radios and in headphones around the globe?

It’s what I’ve been hoping for since I started singing in the church! It’s an honor and surreal.

You’ve already had a spectacular career, and your star just keeps on rising. What’s next for Big Freedia?

Well, my TV show, Big Freedia Means Business is coming back on Fuse next year. We just finished filming. I will have some new music out as well, and of course, all kinds of fun partnerships that I can’t discuss quite yet!

What energy should Perth bring to the Big Freedia show at PrideFEST?

Big Diva Energy of course! We are ready for you Australia!

Big Freedia will be appearing at PrideFEST Fair in Hyde Park on Sunday 13th November, get all the details about Fairday at Pride WA.

Leigh Andrew Hill

