‘Dragnificent!’ is coming to Australian screens this June

Four of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s top queens are returning to our screens in a new TLC series bringing makeovers across America.

Following the success of 2019’s one-off special Drag Me Down The Aisle, Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet and Thorgy Thor are bringing their expertise to those in need in Dragnificent!

In the style of Queer Eye, the four queens deploy their talents to help people who are in need of a confidence boost as they approach a massive milestone in their lives.

Each of the queens brings their own special skills they have to offer the participants; whether it’s Jujubee’s fashion tips, Alexis’ hair & makeup skills, Bebe’s event planning or Thorgy’s cultural knowledge.

Whether it’s a bride who wants to feel beautiful walking down the aisle, an alumna who wants to strut her stuff at an upcoming 30-year high school reunion, or a woman coming to terms with her new body after losing weight.

Dragnificent comes to TLC on Foxtel from Monday 8th June.

