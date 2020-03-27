Dua Lipa drops album ‘Future Nostalgia’ along with new music video

UK pop sensation Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated new album Future Nostalgia is out now.

Future Nostalgia features the Number 1 global hit single Don’t Start Now, her smash single Physical and the latest release Break My Heart.

The new album is available for download on all digital platforms, as well as physical on the following formats; pink neon vinyl, CD, picture disc, gold cassette and deluxe box set.

Yesterday Dua Lipa revealed the supercharged video for Break My Heart, taking fans on a rollercoaster of a journey through the trials and tribulations of relationships.

“I was doing a radio show in Las Vegas and I went for a walk, just to clear my mind,” Dua Lipa says.

“While I was walking, I was listening to OutKast and No Doubt and I was like, ‘What is it about these records that I still love and relate to so much? Why do I feel like they haven’t aged? And how could I incorporate that nostalgic feeling of all my favourite childhood memories and inspirations into something new and modern?”

Her debut album is officially the most streamed album by a female solo artist in Spotify history and she is also the youngest female solo artist ever to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Future Nostalgia is out now.

