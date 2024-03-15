Dua Lipa’s third album ‘Radical Optimism’ coming May 3

Grammy and BRIT Award-winning favourite Dua Lipa has confirmed her third album, Radical Optimism, is coming this May.

The follow-up to her smash hit Future Nostalgia, which was packed with dance floor fillers from Don’t Start Now to Physical and Hallucinate, has a lot of fan expectations to live up to.

Dua says the new album taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face: the hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul become milestones as you choose optimism.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” Dua shares.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Training Season and Houdini have led the album as singles, earning Dua her seventh BRIT Award this year.

Radical Optimism is out on May 3.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.