Dustin Lance Black’s memoir-documentary ‘Mama’s Boy’ comes to Foxtel

Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Adapted from his 2019 memoir Mama’s Boy: A Story from our Americas, new documentary Mama’s Boy centres around the upbringing of the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Milk, Dustin Lance Black.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the documentary film premieres Wednesday, October 19 at 4.00pm on FOXTEL.

Traveling back to the places where he grew up, Black explores his childhood roots, gay identity and close relationship with his mother, who overcame childhood polio, abusive marriages and Mormon dogma, to become Black’s emotional rock and ultimately, the inspiration for his activism.

When the screenwriter first told his mother he was gay, she didn’t have the best reaction, but she later changes her views.

By the time he won an Academy Award in 2009, she accompanied him proudly on the red carpet, wearing the white ribbon in support of same-sex marriage.

Mama’s Boy features interviews with screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, members of his extended family; Black’s husband, Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley; filmmaker Paris Barclay; former president of the Human Rights Campaign, Chad Griffin; and executive director of Equality Utah, Troy Williams.

Take a look at the doco’s trailer.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.