Election 2025: Labor promise investment in Australian LGBTQIA+ media

The Albanese Government has today pledged to invest in independent LGBTQIA+ media if reelected, promising one-off funding for three major publications across the country.

A returned Labor government has committed to provide $26,000 to each OUTinPerth, Star Observer and QNews, for a total of $78,000. The announcement follows Labor’s recent $250,000 pledge for Australia’s only LGBTIQA+ radio station, Joy Media.

Labor says the investment will boost community connection and build on what they’ve delivered for LGBTQIA+ Australians while in government, citing their National Action Plan on LGBTQIA+ health, support for WorldPride and the Human Rights Conference in 2023 and funding for community services among their achivements.

The joint announcement was made by Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek and Member for Perth Patrick Gorman, alongside Griffith candidate Renee Coffey and Brisbane hopeful Madonna Jarrett.

Federal Member for Perth, Patrick Gorman MP

“These independent publishers are leading LGBTIQA+ media organisations across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with a national reach,” the representatives told media.

“They each play an important role in promoting community connection, participation, belonging and empowerment.”

Member for Sydney and cabinet minister Tanya Plibersek says Star Observer has been shining a spotlight on our stories and the issues that matter to us.

“It’s an important part of our community, there alongside LGBTQIA+ Australians during moments of triumph and struggle.

“It’s a resource for information, and a way to build connection.

“Labor has always backed the Star Observer. Independent media are a vital part of Australia’s media landscape, providing frank and fearless coverage of the issues that matter.”

The Queensland candidates also celebrated the work of their home state’s QNews magazine.

“We must always stand with the LGBTQIA+ community and provide platforms that break down discrimination and prejudice,” Jarrett said.

“As well as holding those that try to harm the community to account.”

Perth MP Patrick Gorman said this is about “backing those that ensure Perth stories are heard loud and clear.”

“OUTinPerth is more than just a publication – it is a part of the fabric of our city,” Gorman said.

“For [more than] 20 years, it has been telling the stories of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities with pride, care and integrity.

“I am proud that a re-elected Albanese Government will deliver $26,000 in direct support to OUTinPerth, helping them continue to inform and uplift our community.”

OUTinPerth welcomes pledge, call for sustainable media future

OUTinPerth co-editors Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill have welcomed the pledge, while urging potential members of the next parliament to strengthen support for Australian media diversity.

“It’s fantastic to see Labor getting behind independent LGBTQIA+ media across the country and we’re grateful for the support,” Watson said.

“We’re so proud OUTinPerth has been serving the community since 2002, and we’re committed to continue independently sharing our stories, building stronger connections and holding the powerful to account on the issues that matter most to our communities.”

OUTinPerth co-editors Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson

Hill adds that the pair are hopeful this announcement opens the door for a broader conversation about media diversity in Australia.

“This commitment is particularly welcome in the current media climate. It has always been a struggle for independent, community-focused media to find the resources we need, and we have always had to fight our own space among major mainstream outlets,” Hill said.

“Now social media giants actively work against independent publishers to minimise our exposure in response to the recently introduced News Media Bargaining Code, which has overwhelmingly supported already well-funded outlets and left small publishers in the dust.

“Ensuring LGBTQIA+ people have a voice in national discourse is more important than ever. We hope this encourages the next parliament to address the glaring issues with the Code, and find new ways to meaningfully support independent Australian journalism.”