Elliot Page’s character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will transition

Elliot Page’s character on the TV show The Umbrella Academy will transition gender.

When the actor shared that they were transgender in late 2020, many people wondered what would happen to the character they played on the popular series.

In a post to his Instagram account Page shared an image from the show’s upcoming third season along with the message “Meet Viktor Hargreaves”.

The post got a positive reaction from other celebrities including Tommy Dorfman, Indya Moore and singer Kimya Dawson.

The Umbrella Academy made it’s debut on Netflix in 2019 and is based on a comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. It follows the adventures of a group of adopted children who are all superheroes.

The series features Page alongside Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Kate Walsh.

The third season of the show will debut on 22nd June.

