Elton John quits Twitter citing their failure to tackle misinformation

Elton John has announced he will no longer be posting to Twitter.

The singer posted the reasons for his departure from the social media platform before logging off.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

His departure follows several other high-profile celebrities abandoning the platform including Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey and Jameela Jamil.

The social media site was bought over by billionaire Elon Musk in late October, and the company has recently changed its policy on how it deals with misinformation, particularly about Covid-19.

A recent report from the New York Times found that the amount of anti-LGBTIQA+ content on the platform had increased substantially in recent weeks. Negative comments about back people had also increased dramatically.

OIP Staff

