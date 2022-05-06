Emeli Sandé celebrates love on new album ‘Let’s Say For Instance’

Internationally renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has shared her new album Let’s Say For Instance, available to stream and download now via Chrysalis Records.

Her first release on an independent label, Let’s Say For Instance marks a new era of Emeli’s expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves, and features the previously released singles There Isn’t Much, Brighter Days, Look What You’ve Done, Family and Ready To Love.

Making the most of her home studio during lockdown, Let’s Say For Instance sees Emeli opening herself up to a wealth of sonic possibilities, exploring new territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more.

Thematically, inspiration on the album took many forms: from falling madly in love on July 25th and September 8th, to encouraging self-confidence on Yes You Can, describing the lyrics as “the light at the end of the tunnel” digging deeper beyond the often-simplified portrayal of mental health and depression, to Another One, on the conversation of race equality.

With full creative control, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a musician, songwriter, producer, and vocalist in new, versatile ways. In her words: “‘an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal”.

“For me to be in the space I’m in now, I couldn’t have rushed. Of course, three years ago, I would have loved to have been in this place; in love, making music that I love. But you just can’t do it until you’re ready, and the world is ready, and the circumstances are in place.”

“I am so thrilled that my fourth album Let’s Say For Instance is out today. It is an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal. Although I am exploring new sounds, I believe that my lyrical and melodic signature will still be felt, especially by those who have followed me closely throughout all these years. I hope the freedom I have found within my spirit and voice will be heard and shared through this album.”

Let’s Say For Instance is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.