Emeli Sandé shares ‘There Isn’t Much’ from her new record

British singer Emeli Sandé has shared There Isn’t Much. The new tune is lifted from her forthcoming fourth album Let’s Say For Instance which will be out on 6th May.

Sandé says the song is one her favourites from her new record.

“There Isn’t Much is one of my favourite songs on the album. I wrote with Naughty Boy and Shaq, and I’m so happy that we managed to get the production, the drums and the mix really on point for this album. I love the 80s vibe of it; it really reminds me of what my parents might have been listening to when they met.” Sandé said.

“The whole lyric is about everything I thought I wanted, being nothing without the right person to share it with. Having experienced the heights of the industry, winning these awards, living in London, every dream I’d had as this kid in Scotland was coming true, but I just wasn’t in a place where I could really enjoy it or just feeling happy and settled in myself.

“So that song is really just about everything being an illusion apart from love. Now that I’ve found true love and finally the right life partner, I could really put genuine emotion into the video performance and every time I perform the song.”

The official video for the single premiered this week, and director Mareike Macklon described it as a celebration of women and the queer community.

“Working with Emeli went so naturally and beautifully. We are both huge advocates to encourage and have more women and the queer community to get involved within the music and visual industry and to build a solid and positive foundation, where everyone works alongside each other equally with respect, kindness and understanding.

“I hope this will inspire anyone who watches the video to go out and pursue music within this male dominated industry, make a change and to be made aware that it is not that intimidating as it is made out to be.” Macklon said.

The new track is the fourth single from the upcoming album following Brighter Days, Look What You’ve Done and Family.

Scottish born Emeli Sandé first made a mark on the music industry as a songwriter working with Tinie Tempah, Professor Green, Cheryl Cole, Rhianna, Leona Lewis and Susan Boyle.

Her first solo release Heaven was a massive hit in the UK in 2011, and she performed it at the opening of the London Olympics, as well as singing the hymn Abide With Me.

Her debut album Our Version of Events (2012), was followed up by Long Live The Angels (2016) and Real life (2019). Her upcoming record will be her first on an independent label and sees her exploring different genres and styles.

While Sandé has previously toured Britain, Europe, USA and the Middle East, and joined the tours of Coldplay and Westlife, she’s yet to make it to Australia. I saw her perform live in London a few years ago, and she was very impressive!

In 2013 Sandé was awarded an honourary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, she also holds a neuroscience qualification from the university. In 2017 she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

In 2019 she appointed as the new Chancellor of the University of Sunderland, which Sande had a special connection to – her parent’s were both students there when they first met.

Take a look at her new video.

Graeme Watson, image: Olivia-Lifungula

