Emma Matthews steps up for this week’s ‘Ghost Light Opera’

Western Australian opera star Emma Matthews is featured in this week’s edition of Ghost Light Opera.

Every Saturday night the West Australian Opera releases a clip of a performer singing a well known aria. The series takes it name from a ghost light – the single light left on the stage when a theatre is empty.

For her contribution to the series Matthews, accompanied by Tommaso Pollio. sings The Waltz Song from Romeo et Juliette.

Charles Gounod’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tale was first performed in Paris in 1867.

Last week Paul O’Neill kicked off the series performing Vesti la Giubba from Pagliacci.

