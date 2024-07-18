Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Endevour Forum founder Babette Francis dead at 93

News

Babette Francis, the Catholic activist who for decades campaigned against abortion rights, same-sex marriage and transgender rights has died aged 93.

The Indian born political activist was born in 1930 and met her husband Charles Francis on a sea voyage to London, the couple wed in 1953 and settled in Australia making Melbourne their home. The couple had eight children, and Charles became a local MP for the Liberal party in 1976.

- Advertisement -

In the late 1970’s she founded an organisation called Women Who Want to be Women, which later rebranded to become The Endevour Forum. Francis cited the work of US activist Phyllis Schlafly as an inspiration for her work in the political realm.

For decades Francis was prolific writer arguing conservative values and campaigning against abortion, fighting moves to legalise marriage between same-sex couples and promoting conversion therapy practices.

In the 1970s she fought against moves to bring about gender equality in the education system saying “that the aims of feminists are not merely to encourage girls to undertake non-traditional subjects such as mathematics and trades such as plumbing, the real objective is to create a unisex androgynous society.”

Francis also notably argued that there was a link between abortion and breast cancer. In 2014 then federal politician Eric Abetz was criticised for promoting the same theory with medical professionals stating the claim had been thoroughly debunked.

In her writing Francis argued that there should be a right for “therapists to treat unwanted homosexuality” saying that there was no comprehensive proof that homosexuality was based in biology. She also advocated that people who are transgender could be “cured” via psychiatric treatment.

In 2004 Francis criticised the ABC for airing a segment on children’s television show Play School that featured same sex parents, describing it as politically motivated.

In submissions to government inquiries into marriage equality Francis argued that there was no evidence that the majority of homosexual people were in favour of changing the laws, stating that marriage equality activists were not representative of the wider LGBTIQA+ communities.

The Catholic activist also praised Russian laws that made it illegal for information about the homosexuality to be seen by people under the age of 18, the laws were later expanded to included all representation of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Francis was made a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday list. The citation read “For significant service to the community through a range of roles.”

She passed away with two of her eight children by her side, her husband Charles died in 2009.

Latest

News

Opinion | Guardianship Law Reform: A Marathon, not a Sprint 

0
GRAI Chair David Gibson on why we need to act on guardianship laws.
News

Queer Liberation Boorloo announces protest ahead of parliament’s return

0
They'll hold a rally for transgender rights in the Northbridge Piaza on Sunday 11th August.
Culture

Review | Raagas, Shakespeare and Everything in Between

0
Opening at The Blue Room this week is new...
Culture

Kylie Minogue accidently shares that an Aussie tour is in the works

0
No dates have been given but the singer they are locking down the details.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Opinion | Guardianship Law Reform: A Marathon, not a Sprint 

0
GRAI Chair David Gibson on why we need to act on guardianship laws.
News

Queer Liberation Boorloo announces protest ahead of parliament’s return

0
They'll hold a rally for transgender rights in the Northbridge Piaza on Sunday 11th August.
Culture

Review | Raagas, Shakespeare and Everything in Between

0
Opening at The Blue Room this week is new...
Culture

Kylie Minogue accidently shares that an Aussie tour is in the works

0
No dates have been given but the singer they are locking down the details.
Culture

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

0
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.

Opinion | Guardianship Law Reform: A Marathon, not a Sprint 

OUTinPerth -
GRAI Chair David Gibson on why we need to act on guardianship laws.
Read more

Queer Liberation Boorloo announces protest ahead of parliament’s return

OUTinPerth -
They'll hold a rally for transgender rights in the Northbridge Piaza on Sunday 11th August.
Read more

Review | Raagas, Shakespeare and Everything in Between

Graeme Watson -
Opening at The Blue Room this week is new production Raagas, Shakespeare and Everything in Between, a show that proposes a coming together of...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture