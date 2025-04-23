Erasure’s Andy Bell teams up with Debbie Harry for new tune

Pop legends Andy Bell, the singer of synth-pop band Erasure, has teamed up with Debbie Harry for a brand new song.

Their duet Heart’s a Liar had just been released and comes with a video that shows Bell hanging out in a luxurious mansion.

The track is taken from Bell’s forthcoming solo album Ten Crowns which will be out on 2nd May.

The album is written with, and produced by electronic musician and DJ Dave Audé.

Bell will be heading off on a UK and European tour throughout May and June, and then he’ll be playing a long list of dates across the USA from October through to December.

Bell’s debut solo album Electric Blue came out in 2005, he’s followed that up with several records including 2010’s Non-Stop, collaborative album iPOP with Shelter in 2014, and the arthouse Torsten the Bareback Saint in 2014 and follow up Torsten the Beautiful Libertine in 2016.

Alongside Erasure band mate Vince Clark he’s created an impressive nineteen albums, there most recent being 2022’s Day-Glo (Based on a True Story).