Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 virus

Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled, like some many events locally and around the globe, organisers say it is not responsible to hold the event due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

aid Jon Ola Sand, the executive supervisor of the event, said it was regrettable the event could not go ahead.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam,” Ola Sand said.

“The escalating spread of the coronavirus throughout Europe and the restrictions put in place by many governments … make it impossible for us to host a live event as planned.”

“We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.”

Organiser said they will discuss with stakeholders if Rotterdam would be able to host the event in 2021. While they had considered holding the event without an audience, increasing travel restrictions indicated that many of the contestants would have struggled to make it to The Netherlands to take part in the event.

The Netherlands won the 2019 competition with Duncan Lawrence’s tune Arcade. The event was expected to draw 65,000 people to Rotterdam.

Australia’s representative for the 2020 competition was to be Montaigne with her song Don’t Break Me. Eurovision organisers have not confirmed in songs put forward for the 2020 competition will be eligible to be submitted to the 2021 event.

