Eurovision 2021 will require all new songs

The organisers of Eurovision have announced that the songs put forward for this year’s cancelled competition will not be eligible for next year’s competition.

Eurovision said they would honour the songs put forward for this year’s competition via their online platforms, but would be starting things afresh in 2021. It will be up to each individual country if they want to send the artist intended for this year to next year’s event, but new songs would be needed.

Georgia, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan have already confirmed they’ll be sending the same artists.

Montaigne had been selected to represent Australia. The annual Eurovision CD will still be released, allowing fans to get a copy of all the songs in the competition.

It will be the first time the competition has not been held since it was founded 64 years ago.

