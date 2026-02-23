Eurovision check-in: Lots of countries reveal their songs

Essyla will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with the song Dancing on the Ice.

She’s just one of a swag of countries who’ve recently revealed their contestants and songs.

Originally from Perwez, in Walloon Brabant, ESSYLA became known to audiences when she reached the final of the ninth season of The Voice Belgique.

Look Mum No Computer is the UK’s artist for 2026

The UK’s artist for 2026 is Look Mum No Computer, a quirky electronic artists who builds his own machines to make music.

What his song will be in Vienna has yet to be revealed, but he’s previously made music with Furbies, and once made a rendition of the Star Wards theme out a complex Lego build and hundreds of miniature R2D2s.

Lelek to represent Croatia with their tune Andromeda

A Croatian ethno-pop group formed in September 2024, Lelek combines elements of traditional Croatian music with a modern pop sound, with the goal of preserving and reinterpreting Slavic cultural identity.

They’ll be Croatia’s representative after winning a local competition to chose the country’s Eurovision entry.

Akylas will be the contestant for Greece

There’s some very 90s techno is Ferto, the song Akylas will sing for Greece in this year’s competition. With is fluffy boots and cat ears, he does look like he’s just got back from a rave.

A young, dynamic artist with an authentic sound and strong stage presence, Akylas became widely known in 2024 thanks to the hit single Atelié.

Latvia are sending Atvara with the haunting ballad Ēnā

Well know Latvian singer and TV host Atvara will be her country’s singer for Eurovision 2026. Last summer, she held nine sold-out solo concerts, receiving a lot of praise for her live performances.

Cosmo is the choice for Austria

Host nation Australia has picked Cosmo with their song Tanzschein as their artist. Sung in German the song is about an experience the young artist had in a club.

“I had an experience in a club where I was so excited to finally go – and suddenly nobody was dancing. And the song is about clubs being about dancing again, and you only getting in with a ‘dance pass’. The Eurovision Song Contest is a big dream of mine. As a child, I watched Conchita Wurst win on TV – and then last year, JJ won. Those were moments full of adrenaline and pure joy for me.” Cosmo said.

Kyle Alessandro shares new song ‘Rosary’

The singer who represented Norway in 2025’s competition has new music to share. He sang Lighter at Eurovision 2025, an act that saw dressed as a knight. Now he’s got a new tune to share, the religious themed Rosary. Kyle shares the song was inspired by him missing calls from his grandmother, before he could call her back she passed away.